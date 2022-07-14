This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 tho…
This evening in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Loo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.