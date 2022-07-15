This evening in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
