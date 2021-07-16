 Skip to main content
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

