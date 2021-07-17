North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
