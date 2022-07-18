Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.