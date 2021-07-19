North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.06. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today…
North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day …
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
North Platte's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 63F.…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach…