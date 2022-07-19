 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low near 60F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

