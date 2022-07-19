For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low near 60F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
