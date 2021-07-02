This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm tempe…