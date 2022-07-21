North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
