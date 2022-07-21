Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.