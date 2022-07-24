Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 10…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. T…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temp…