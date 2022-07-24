Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.