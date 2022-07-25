Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.