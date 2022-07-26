 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

