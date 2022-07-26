North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
