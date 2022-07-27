Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.