Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 95.65. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.