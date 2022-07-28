This evening in North Platte: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
