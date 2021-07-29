For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.71. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
