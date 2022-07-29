This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
