 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News