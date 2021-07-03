Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.