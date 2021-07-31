 Skip to main content
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

