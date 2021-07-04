Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.67. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.