For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
