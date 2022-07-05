Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
This evening in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot d…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…