Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph.