Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

