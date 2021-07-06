Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
- Updated
Watch the Asian elephants at the Oregon Zoo play in the pool to beat a massive heatwave hitting the Northwest.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the mak…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, North Platte folks should be prepared fo…
North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.