This evening's outlook for North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…