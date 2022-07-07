This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Nebraska
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when rain is most likely in our area in our full holiday weekend forecast.
While isolated showers and storms are in the forecast, the heat is the big story across the state today. Still hot, but a better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Tuesday. Full details here.
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a pe…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Don'…