North Platte's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Saturday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
