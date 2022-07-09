Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.