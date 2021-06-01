 Skip to main content
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

