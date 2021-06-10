Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.