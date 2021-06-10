Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the making…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, th…
For the drive home in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Sa…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is f…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Nort…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings…