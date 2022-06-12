North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
