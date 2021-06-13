This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.59. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
