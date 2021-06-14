Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.05. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.