Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.