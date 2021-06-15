Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 97.39. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.