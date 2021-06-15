For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 97.39. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the making…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 t…
The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It…