Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT.