Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in North Platte, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south.