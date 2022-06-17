This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in North Platte, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
