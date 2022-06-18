This evening's outlook for North Platte: Windy with clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
