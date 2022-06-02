Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.