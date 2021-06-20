For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
