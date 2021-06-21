Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.03. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.