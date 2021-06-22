Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 98.06. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.