Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.24. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.