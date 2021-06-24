This evening in North Platte: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
