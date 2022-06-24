This evening in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
