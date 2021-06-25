Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.