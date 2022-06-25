 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

