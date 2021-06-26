For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
