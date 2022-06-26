 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

