Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.