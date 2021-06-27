 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News