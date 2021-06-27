For the drive home in North Platte: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
