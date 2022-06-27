This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a dr…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 …